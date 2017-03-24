New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1,316,000 Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Haynes International worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Haynes International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 20.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) opened at 35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 million, a PE ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 1.65. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm earned $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.08 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.02%. Haynes International’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 275.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1,316,000 Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-1316000-stake-in-haynes-international-inc-hayn.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Haynes International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.