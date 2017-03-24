New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1,299,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 18.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) opened at 62.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company earned $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $365,682.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,537.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $189,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,697.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,821 shares of company stock valued at $814,527 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

