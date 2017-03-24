New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1,288,000 Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System held its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,213,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after buying an additional 106,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 47.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) opened at 71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company earned $242.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

