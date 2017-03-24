New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNR. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 143,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 76,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) opened at 9.74 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $800.05 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.56. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm earned $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. New Senior Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. Under its Managed Properties segment, the Company operates approximately 100 properties under property management agreements with the Property Managers.

