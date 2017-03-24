New Relic Inc (NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 92,558 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. New Relic has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Hilarie A. Koplow sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $40,570.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,112 shares of company stock worth $6,228,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in New Relic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in New Relic by 116.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

