Nevsun Resources (NSU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (TSE:NSU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Paradigm Capital cut their target price on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$7.70 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform (spec)” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevsun Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

Shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) opened at 3.31 on Friday. Nevsun Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.19 million and a PE ratio of 82.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other Nevsun Resources news, insider Joseph Paul Giuffre bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$64,935.00. Also, Director Ian Pearce bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Insiders purchased a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $171,485 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevsun Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 14.5% in the third quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 110,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nevsun Resources by 131.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd is a Canada-based base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its segment is the mining business in Africa. Its principal property is the Bisha Property, which hosts a gold, copper and zinc deposit, and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok, Aderat and Asheli.

