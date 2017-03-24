Nevsun Resources (NSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.01 on April 13th

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (TSE:NSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) opened at 3.31 on Friday. Nevsun Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.19 million and a P/E ratio of 82.75.

NSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nevsun Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Nevsun Resources in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform (spec)” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nevsun Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevsun Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.08.

In related news, Director Ian Pearce bought 29,500 shares of Nevsun Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, insider Joseph Paul Giuffre bought 18,500 shares of Nevsun Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$64,935.00. Insiders have bought a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,485 over the last three months.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd is a Canada-based base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral property interests. Its segment is the mining business in Africa. Its principal property is the Bisha Property, which hosts a gold, copper and zinc deposit, and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok, Aderat and Asheli.

