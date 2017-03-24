Nevro Corp (NVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Nevro Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) traded up 1.53% on Thursday, reaching $92.89. 174,549 shares of the company traded hands. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.71 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25.

About Nevro Corp

Nevro Corp. is a medical device company. The Company has developed and commercialized a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Company’s Senza system is a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that delivers its HF10 therapy. HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain.

