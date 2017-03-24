NetEase Inc (NTES) Stake Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) opened at 286.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.10. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $130.82 and a 52 week high of $308.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37959.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.31 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Vetr raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.74 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised NetEase from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.77.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

