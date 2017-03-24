Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,962 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Neos Therapeutics worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Neos Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) opened at 7.00 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s market capitalization is $157.92 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,013.17% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post ($3.29) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

