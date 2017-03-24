Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating on shares of Navios Maritime Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) traded up 3.70% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 196,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Navios Maritime Holdings has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $186.43 million.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Navios Maritime Holdings had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Navios Maritime Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Holdings will post ($0.94) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warlander Asset Management LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 475,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,623,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,220,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

