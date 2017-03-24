Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Off Wall Street began coverage on Natus Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) opened at 38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

