Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $345,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,125,000 after buying an additional 2,755,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,026,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,111,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,014,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,946,000 after buying an additional 535,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,181,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,382,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,037,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,466,000 after buying an additional 122,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 77.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock’s market cap is $108.08 billion.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm earned $7.11 billion during the quarter. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Schlumberger Limited.’s payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $345,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/nations-financial-group-inc-ia-adv-has-345000-position-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Schlumberger Limited. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger Limited. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.