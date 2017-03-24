Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $230,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $271,588,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,855,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,781,000 after buying an additional 3,358,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,274,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,739,000 after buying an additional 3,327,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,448,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,790,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,874 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 67.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $103.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.63 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,814,224.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

