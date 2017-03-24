National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 153.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 504.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 101.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) opened at 23.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 417.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/national-storage-affiliates-trust-nsa-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s segment consists of investments in self-storage properties located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.