National Research Corp (NRCIA) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) opened at 19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. National Research Corp has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Separately, First Analysis cut shares of National Research Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

