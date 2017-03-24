National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) traded up 0.89% during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,205 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The stock’s market cap is $14.68 billion. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $2,066,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 37,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $1,489,902.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,387.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,823. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $512,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 148.3% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

