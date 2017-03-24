National Grid plc (NG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

National Grid plc (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.50) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Investec upgraded shares of National Grid plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.72) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 970 ($11.98) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 854 ($10.55) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid plc from GBX 1,060 ($13.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,010 ($12.47).

National Grid plc (LON:NG) opened at 1020.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 968.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 984.02. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 888.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,148.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 38.38 billion.

National Grid plc Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

