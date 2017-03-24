National Bank Financial Comments on Franco Nevada Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada Corp from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Franco Nevada Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) opened at 64.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 0.08. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Franco Nevada Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco Nevada Corp during the fourth quarter worth $217,899,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco Nevada Corp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,107,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,021,000 after buying an additional 1,495,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Franco Nevada Corp during the third quarter worth $71,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada Corp by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada Corp during the fourth quarter worth $32,165,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corp (Franco-Nevada) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. It operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

