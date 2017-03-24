National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW)

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp.’s FY2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.82 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) opened at 20.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 644.06 and a beta of 0.69. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $31.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm earned $258 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. Silver Wheaton Corp. had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,402.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 39.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,520,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,791,000 after buying an additional 995,100 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 241.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 1,142.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 256,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 236,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after buying an additional 109,317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 672,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Wheaton Corp.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

