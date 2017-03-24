National American University Holdngs Inc (NAUH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ:NAUH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) opened at 2.4193 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $58.61 million. National American University Holdngs has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National American University Holdngs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education primarily focused on working adults and other non-traditional students. The Company, through its subsidiary, Dlorah, Inc, owns and operates National American University (NAU or the University), a multi-campus institution of higher learning, which offers associate, bachelors, masters and doctoral degree programs in allied health, legal studies, education, business, accounting and information technology.

