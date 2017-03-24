National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ:NAUH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) opened at 2.4193 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $58.61 million. National American University Holdngs has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National American University Holdngs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National American University Holdngs Inc (NAUH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/national-american-university-holdngs-inc-nauh-declares-0-05-quarterly-dividend.html.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education primarily focused on working adults and other non-traditional students. The Company, through its subsidiary, Dlorah, Inc, owns and operates National American University (NAU or the University), a multi-campus institution of higher learning, which offers associate, bachelors, masters and doctoral degree programs in allied health, legal studies, education, business, accounting and information technology.

