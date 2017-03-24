Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,732 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $17,908.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 14,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $194.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Insider Sells $17,908.88 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/napco-security-technologies-inc-nssc-insider-sells-17908-88-in-stock.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 234,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,791,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.