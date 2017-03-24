Nantkwest Inc (NK) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nantkwest worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NK. State Street Corp raised its position in Nantkwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) opened at 3.43 on Friday. Nantkwest Inc has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm’s market cap is $282.28 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, formerly Conkwest, Inc, is a biotechnology company engaged in developing targeted direct-acting immunotherapeutic agents for a range of clinical conditions. The Company is focused on harnessing its immune system by using the natural killer (NK) cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

