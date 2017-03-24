NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded up 1.77% on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,102 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $422.18 million. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 784.63% and a negative net margin of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post ($2.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 160,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 112,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 376.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 88,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures intuitive products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable biologic information from minute amounts of tissue. The Company operates in the segment of development, manufacture and commercialization of instruments, consumables and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample.

