Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Nam Tai Property’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) opened at 7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $256.94 million. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.59.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, formerly Nam Tai Electronics, Inc, is engaged in the property development and management business. The Company is focused on redeveloping approximately two parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen in China, by converting its over two parcels of land that formally housed its manufacturing facilities into commercial complexes.

