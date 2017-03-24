Mylan (MYL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mylan by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,942,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Mylan by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,279,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,204,000 after buying an additional 1,166,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mylan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,201,000 after buying an additional 114,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mylan by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,697,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,942,000 after buying an additional 865,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Mylan by 19.3% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,752,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after buying an additional 444,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 41.605 on Friday. Mylan has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.223 and a beta of 1.14.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/mylan-myl-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mylan from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Vetr cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.68 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.