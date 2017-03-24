Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $20,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 93,181 shares. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $447.33 million, a PE ratio of 438.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm earned $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 55.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling, which designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products, and Distribution, which is engaged in the distribution of equipment, tools and supplies used for tire servicing and automotive undervehicle repair and the manufacture of tire repair and retreading products.

