Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) traded down 0.545% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.855. 826,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.089 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company earned $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.36 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Evan Hart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 34,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $445,746.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,855 shares in the company, valued at $309,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 13,503.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,885,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 1,871,439 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 114,834 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

