MSD Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

MSD Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,589 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.3% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $790,297,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,941,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,960,137,000 after buying an additional 9,581,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $553,340,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Citigroup by 71.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,970,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,836,000 after buying an additional 5,824,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 58.05 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business earned $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.80 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $565,699.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $5,008,759.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,960,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,303 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

