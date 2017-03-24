Mplx Lp (MPLX) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mplx Lp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mplx Lp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Mplx Lp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 35.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11733.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mplx Lp had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $714 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx Lp news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Corwin Bromley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,350.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp by 68.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp by 513.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp during the third quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp during the third quarter worth $157,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx Lp

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

