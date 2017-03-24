Movado Group, Inc (MOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 14th

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) opened at 24.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their price target on Movado Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains, department stores and independent jewelers.

