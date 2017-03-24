Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 14th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) opened at 7.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $8.51.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.