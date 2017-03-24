Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index Final Settlement Value (CXV) Director Purchases C$24,000.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index Final Settlement Value (INDEXNYSEGIS:CXV) Director Christopher Michael Heath bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

Christopher Michael Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Christopher Michael Heath bought 1,348,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index Final Settlement Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christopher Michael Heath bought 303,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index Final Settlement Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$27,270.00.

