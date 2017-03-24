Monogram Residential Trust Inc (MORE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:MORE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Monogram Residential Trust (NYSE:MORE) opened at 9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. Monogram Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monogram Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.70 price target on shares of Monogram Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Monogram Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monogram Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Monogram Residential Trust Company Profile

Monogram Residential Trust, Inc (Monogram) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in, develops and operates multifamily communities offering location and lifestyle amenities. The Company focuses on increasing earnings, long-term shareholder value and cash flow through the acquisition, development, and operation of its multifamily communities and the disposition of selected multifamily communities in its portfolio.

