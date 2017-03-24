Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 13th

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $71,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.
