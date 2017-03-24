Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stake Held by American National Insurance Co. TX

American National Insurance Co. TX held its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $408,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 26.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,864,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,070,000 after buying an additional 8,368,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $207,459,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $145,310,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 204.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,166,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,922,000 after buying an additional 2,796,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 4,940 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $206,689.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

