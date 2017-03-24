Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,400 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 531.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 3,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Filament LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 88,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 165.29 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $172.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm earned $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.10.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $2,563,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,957.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,416. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

