Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Director Buys $406,000.00 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Director Marc D. Beer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) opened at 7.75 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $273.47 million. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post ($1.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 251,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-117 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-202 (also known as JNJ-42847922) for the treatment of insomnia disorder and adjunctive MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
