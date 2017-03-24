Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (MST.UN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE:MST.UN) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$21.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MST.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.70 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a hold rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$21.00 price objective on Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.54.
Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Company Profile
Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust is a United States-based real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the United States multifamily sector. It owns and operates garden-style apartment communities. The Company’s portfolio consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties, including approximately 22,550 units, located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.
