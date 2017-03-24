Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr (TSE:MST.UN) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$21.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MST.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.70 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a hold rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$21.00 price objective on Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/milestone-apartments-real-estate-invt-tr-mst-un-given-sector-perform-rating-at-scotiabank.html.

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Company Profile

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust is a United States-based real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the United States multifamily sector. It owns and operates garden-style apartment communities. The Company’s portfolio consists of over 70 multifamily garden-style residential properties, including approximately 22,550 units, located in over 10 metropolitan markets throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Apartments Real Estate Invt Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.