Miles Capital Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,727,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,111,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,835,000 after buying an additional 195,210 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 132.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $133.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9825 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $584,978.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,949.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,958 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

