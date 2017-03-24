Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,625.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,350.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,850.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,800.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,100.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,250.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,110 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.67 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.81.

Tourmaline Oil Corp Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

