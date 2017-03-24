MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Analysts at FIG Partners decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. FIG Partners also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) opened at 34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.25. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director John M. Morrison sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $65,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc MidWestOne Bank and Central Bank provide service retail banking in the communities in which their respective branch offices are located.

