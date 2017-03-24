MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Stake Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000. Glenhill Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC now owns 586,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) opened at 186.41 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.90 and a 52 week high of $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day moving average is $188.53.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business earned $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post $7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.60.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

