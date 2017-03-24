Micron Technology’s (MU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Micron Technology from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 26.47 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $29.19 billion. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $630,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 340,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 385,111 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 75,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

