Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 70,410,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $24.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Instinet lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

In other news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $630,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 340,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,830 shares of company stock worth $5,735,572. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,888,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,475,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $200,253,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,749,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,896,000 after buying an additional 1,823,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,798,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after buying an additional 6,481,879 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s market cap is $31.48 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

