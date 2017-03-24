Michael R. Allison Sells 35,000 Shares of Office Depot Inc (ODP) Stock

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) insider Michael R. Allison sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,213.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) opened at 4.51 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.26.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 49.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 15.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc (Office Depot) is a provider of office products and services. The Company sells products and services to consumers through three segments: North American Retail Division, North American Business Solutions Division and International Division. It operates under the Office Depot and OfficeMax brands.

