Michael D. Fleisher Sells 4,141 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,141 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $162,078.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,198.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) opened at 38.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.29 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The company earned $985 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.63) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

