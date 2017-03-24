Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 499 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Thomas O’brien sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $667,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.

