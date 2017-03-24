Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 455 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 9,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 10,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 60.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) opened at 46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $54.20.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 52.34%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

